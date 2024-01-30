News you can trust since 1853
Inside this unique home with a modern spin, in a beauty spot location

This stone-built character home has a style of its own and stunning views in every direction.
By Sally Burton
Published 30th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT

With a modern, spacious interior and period features, Field House has lawned gardens, a detached garage and a gated driveway.

The breakfast kitchen with oak, hand-painted units and granite worktops has exposed beams, tiled flooring, and stone mullion windows. French doors lead out to the rear garden. There's a central island, integrated appliances, and a freestanding multi-stove with five-ring gas hob set within the chimney breast, with an Italian porcelain tiled brick wall.

The utility room adds extra space.

In the lounge with panelled walls is a coal-effect gas fire on stone hearth with cast iron surround, set within the chimney breast.

A deep stone sill to front mullion windows is currently a window seat, and the beamed dining room has sliding doors to the conservatory with its panoramic views.

From the dining room, an open staircase leads to the first-floor landing, with three double bedrooms, one en-suite facility and a house bathroom.

The beamed principal bedroom has bespoke fitted wardrobes, as does another bedroom with a luxury en-suite shower room.

A third double bedroom showcases arched windows and bespoke fitted wardrobes, and the house bathroom includes a free standing roll-top bath with shower, and a bespoke vanity unit with his and hers washbasins.

The lawned garden, with an Indian stone patio, is ideal for sitting out and entertaining.

Ogden Water Country Park is a 34-acre reservoir with woodland walks on the doorstep, while Halifax Golf Club is also situated within Ogden.

​Field House, Whitegate, Ogden, Halifax is for sale at £495,000, with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.

