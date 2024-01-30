Inside this unique home with a modern spin, in a beauty spot location

With a modern, spacious interior and period features, Field House has lawned gardens, a detached garage and a gated driveway.
The breakfast kitchen with oak, hand-painted units and granite worktops has exposed beams, tiled flooring, and stone mullion windows. French doors lead out to the rear garden. There's a central island, integrated appliances, and a freestanding multi-stove with five-ring gas hob set within the chimney breast, with an Italian porcelain tiled brick wall.
The utility room adds extra space.
In the lounge with panelled walls is a coal-effect gas fire on stone hearth with cast iron surround, set within the chimney breast.
A deep stone sill to front mullion windows is currently a window seat, and the beamed dining room has sliding doors to the conservatory with its panoramic views.
From the dining room, an open staircase leads to the first-floor landing, with three double bedrooms, one en-suite facility and a house bathroom.
The beamed principal bedroom has bespoke fitted wardrobes, as does another bedroom with a luxury en-suite shower room.
A third double bedroom showcases arched windows and bespoke fitted wardrobes, and the house bathroom includes a free standing roll-top bath with shower, and a bespoke vanity unit with his and hers washbasins.
The lawned garden, with an Indian stone patio, is ideal for sitting out and entertaining.
Ogden Water Country Park is a 34-acre reservoir with woodland walks on the doorstep, while Halifax Golf Club is also situated within Ogden.
Field House, Whitegate, Ogden, Halifax is for sale at £495,000, with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.
More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-cosy-yet-spacious-listed-cottage-on-the-market-in-hebden-bridge-4496180
www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-charming-period-home-for-sale-in-sought-after-village-of-hipperholme-4488076
www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/halifax-house-prices-the-10-most-expensive-streets-to-buy-a-property-in-and-around-the-town-4488095