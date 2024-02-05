Take a look at this unusual lakeside cottage property for sale at £125,000

The quietly located end terrace cottage has two bedrooms, but a cellar conversion with a snug is currently used as a third bedroom.

Although the property has a peaceful and elevated location, it is also close to the amenities of both Brighouse and Halifax.

It comprises an entrance hallway, with a kitchen, a living room, a snug, two bedrooms, and a bathroom, and has central heating and double glazing throughout.

In the kitchen are fitted light grey units and wall-mounted cupboards, with an oven, and from here is access tot he snug, or occasional third bedroom.

The spacious living room has dual aspect windows overlooking the lovely garden and lake beyond. It has a feature gas fireplace and shelving in alcoves.

In the snug with flexible space is a raised level for a bed, grey carpets and ceiling spotlights. A window lets in natural light and there's room for a wardrobe.A double bedroom with built-in wardrobe space has dual aspect windows overlooking the lake and garden, while a second bedroom overlooks the front of the property.The white tiled bathroom suite includes a bath with shower over.In its stunning setting at the end of the terrace row, the cottage benefits from a large garden, accessed by a shared footpath from the road.

Mature lawned gardens include a decked area overlooking the lake.

This home in Grove Cottages, Brighouse, is for sale at £125,000, with Peter David Properties, Brighouse.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

