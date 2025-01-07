An overview of the historic property and its stunning surroundings.An overview of the historic property and its stunning surroundings.
Inside this stunning period home with stone fireplaces, beams and a luxury bathroom

By Sally Burton
Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:22 GMT
​Within a semi-rural village location, this detached home dates back to 1691, and has a date stone, and deeds dating back to 1650.

There is plenty of period charm here, with more modern enhancements adding touches of comfort and luxury.

The property ​has two double bedrooms, ​with two reception rooms, ​the kitchen, a​n open landing, ​and a garden room with underfloor heating.

​Mullio​n windows, stone fireplaces, and original beams​ are all part of the home's rich character.

The​ property's living room ​has a​ cosy multi​-fuel stove ​within a stone fireplace​, and wood panelled walls, while the dining room​, with original staircase panelling​, has an open fireplace.

​In the kitchen ​are fitted units with integrated appliances, and tiled finishes​. This flows through to the garden room, ​with underfloor heating and lovely open views​.

​An open​ first floor landing with a stone fireplace ​is currently used as a study, ​and off here is a spacious master bedroom, a second double bedroom​, and​ the modern four-piece bathroom​ that includ​es a spa bath, ​a separate power shower and underfloor heating.

​Some of the furniture​ within the property may be available to buy by separate negotiation.

​Picturesque grounds ​with an elevated patio and ​newly-decked seating areas​ include two spring-fed ponds, and a small wood.

The recently added garage ​has an additional parking area ​for up to five vehicles. Outdoor taps, electric points, a coal bunker, and a woodstore a​re further facilities. An outbuilding ​serves as a utility and laundry ​room.

​From its location in the village of Norland, the property is close to Sowerby Bridge, and has excellent transport links.

​Ryeworth, Upper Wood Nook, Long Lane, Norland HX6 3RY​, is for sale at £500,000, with VG Estate Agent, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, tel. 01422 822277.

