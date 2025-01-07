Inside this stunning period home with stone fireplaces, beams and a luxury bathroom

There is plenty of period charm here, with more modern enhancements adding touches of comfort and luxury.
The property has two double bedrooms, with two reception rooms, the kitchen, an open landing, and a garden room with underfloor heating.
Mullion windows, stone fireplaces, and original beams are all part of the home's rich character.
The property's living room has a cosy multi-fuel stove within a stone fireplace, and wood panelled walls, while the dining room, with original staircase panelling, has an open fireplace.
In the kitchen are fitted units with integrated appliances, and tiled finishes. This flows through to the garden room, with underfloor heating and lovely open views.
An open first floor landing with a stone fireplace is currently used as a study, and off here is a spacious master bedroom, a second double bedroom, and the modern four-piece bathroom that includes a spa bath, a separate power shower and underfloor heating.
Some of the furniture within the property may be available to buy by separate negotiation.
Picturesque grounds with an elevated patio and newly-decked seating areas include two spring-fed ponds, and a small wood.
The recently added garage has an additional parking area for up to five vehicles. Outdoor taps, electric points, a coal bunker, and a woodstore are further facilities. An outbuilding serves as a utility and laundry room.
From its location in the village of Norland, the property is close to Sowerby Bridge, and has excellent transport links.
Ryeworth, Upper Wood Nook, Long Lane, Norland HX6 3RY, is for sale at £500,000, with VG Estate Agent, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, tel. 01422 822277.
