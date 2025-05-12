Inside this stunning, three-floor waterside home for sale in sought after location

The main open living space on the upper ground floor has underfloor heating and is ideal for families.

A bespoke Corian kitchen with an integrated sink is the hub of the home, with adjoining dining and living areas that are great for relaxing or for entertaining family and friends.

The separate lounge is spacious, wired for Dolby surround sound and designed for wall-mounted media.

On the lower ground floor, four bedrooms ​include a main suite ​with a luxurious en suite ​shower room and a private walk-in wardrobe.

One bedroom currently serves as a home office, ​while practical storage is integrated under the stairs.

The top floor ​has a versatile bedroom suite with its own wash room, ​that's perfect for older children, guests, or for use as a studio workspace.

​A utility area ​has space for laundry appliances and additional storage.

Throughout the ​high spec hom​e are handcrafted solid oak doors and window frames​.

​Gardens include wide Indian stone patio areas that look out over the mill pond, and there is plenty of parking space and outdoor storage.

​The property carries planning permission for a large extension including a garage​.

​Just a short stroll from Ripponden’s village centre, the property is close to shops, services, and reputable schools, and ​also has plenty of options for scenic walking on nearby trails through surrounding countryside.

There is easy access to good transport links, with the M62 link nearby, and train stations in Sowerby Bridge and Littleborough.

​This home in Ba​r Lane, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge​, is for sale at a price of £765,000, with VG Estate Agent, Sowerby Bridge, tel. 01422 822277​.

