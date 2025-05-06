Step inside this Alpine style retreat that's just a stroll from Hebden Bridge

The charming chalet-style property offers plenty of inner space, with terraced gardens that wrap​ around the house​.

Stunning valley views add to the appeal, and Edelweiss is within a short, scenic stroll of the centre of Hebden Bridge and all that it offers.

Access​ to the home is generally through the side, where a vast sun terrace opens via bi-fold doors into open-plan living space​, where natural light pours in through two sets of full-height glass doors.

A ​striking curved staircase ​leads ​to the floor above ​in this heart of the house​ that has ample space for ​get togethers with family ​and friends.

The adjoining kitchen opens directly from the dining area​, with a useful pantry and separate utility room​ adding to facilities.

In the ​main lounge with pine-clad ceiling​ is a quirky corner fireplace​ that cosies up the room in winter, while large windows display far reaching views of hills, forests, and skies.

There's a ground floor bedroom that could serve equally well as a self-contained studio or office suite, with proximity to utility and bathroom areas.

It is also ideal for multi-generational living, home working, or as a creative retreat.

Upstairs, the main bedroom ​with its own en suite and dressing room has a glazed door to the upper balcony​, perched above the tree line​. The dressing room is currently used as an office.

Two further​ individually styled double bedrooms ​include another with private dressing room and balcony access.

The bathroom has a deep, double-ended bath​, with a bidet​ and corner shower ​within its suite.

​A landing with curved wall links to the front of the house, with the hallway entrance and a door to the front pathway.

'The Cave' is a multi-use space currently used as a games room, but with the versatility to become a cinema, bar, gym or studio. It has its own entrance via a timber staircase at the rear of the house.

Layered gardens include sun terraces, stone steps, decked seating areas and colour-rich planting.

There's ample parking on the upper level and a double garage.

The property has a vented hot air heating system, and underfloor heating in the living space, with triple glazed windows.

Flooring is engineered hardwood and doors throughout are solid wood.

​Edelweiss, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge​, is for sale at £750,000, with EweMove covering Yorkshire.

Bookings are being taken for viewings on an open day, Sunday, May 11.

