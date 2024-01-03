Inside this stunning 'traditional-meets-modern' farmhouse in fantastic location

With magnificent views over the Shibden Valley, this updated, detached farmhouse offers a stylish four-bedroom interior, and a stone-flagged terrace positioned perfectly to soak up the countryside vista that stretches for miles.

Situated at the end of a private track, Scout Hall Farm’s 2.5 acres of land includes gentle grazing slopes. It has plenty of private parking and a large storage shed.

Period features that have stood the test of time blend easily with modern upgrades and comforts inside. Exposed stone walls, ceiling beams, stone mullion windows and inglenook fireplaces all feature strongly.

From the entrance hall is a large dining room warmed by a log burning stove within a grand fireplace. Bi-fold doors open to the outdoor terrace which is ideal for entertaining purposes.

Another cosy log burning stove is set within a feature fireplace in the sitting room that has spectacular country views, while the modern dining kitchen is high spec with a full range of fitted units and a central island. Look out over the valley while preparing meals, and open French doors to enjoy the surroundings from outside.

A w.c. and shower room off the hallway completes the ground floor accommodation.

From a spacious first floor landing are four double bedrooms, all with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, and two of which have their own en suite facilities.

An exposed stone wall features in the main bedroom, that has a luxury en suite bathroom with a free standing bath and a walk-in shower unit.A stylish house bathroom is furnished with a white suite.

The property has a private water supply and LPG supply for central heating and cooking.

Scout Hall Farm, Lee Lane, Shibden, is for sale priced £750,000, with Hamilton Bower estate agents, Northowram, Halifax, tel. 01422 204545.

