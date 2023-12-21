Inside unique home with open-plan interior and balcony terrace, for sale near Halifax

This individually designed, four-bedroom detached family home is set over four floors, and has panoramic views over the golf course and surrounding countryside.

The high-spec property is showcase inside, with solid oak doors, skirting and architraves throughout.

Its spacious interior has an entrance hallway, a cloakroom and integral garage to the ground floor.

Above are the open-plan dining kitchen and lounge, then the second floor has three double bedrooms with en-suites.

On the third floor is a bedroom with en-suite and study landing.

The ‘L’ shaped dining kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar, and shaker style units, with integrated appliances that include a Bosch oven and microwave, a CDA induction hob, a dishwasher, washing machine and wine cooler.

In the lounge is a feature fireplace, and bi-fold doors to the rear garden and a large balcony terrace, also accessed from the dining kitchen.

A picture window opens up the main bedroom, that has built-in wardrobes and an en-suite with a bath and a double walk-in rainfall shower.

Two further bedrooms on this level have en suites with double showers.

The third-floor landing can be used as a study and provides eaves storage.

The final double bedroom, with Velux windows has an en-suite with bath and double shower.

A front driveway provides parking, and the balcony terrace soaks up far-reaching views.

To the rear is a tiered garden with a small lawn and stone-flagged steps to a raised, decked seating area with woodland aspect.

The double garage, with power, lighting and electric doors could create conversion possibilities subject to planning consents.

This home in Upper Martin Green, Greetland, Halifax, is priced at £650,000, with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

