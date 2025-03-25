The front aspect of the stunning property gives no hint of the expansive facilities to the rear.The front aspect of the stunning property gives no hint of the expansive facilities to the rear.
Inside unique, very spacious family home that was once a pub

By Sally Burton
Published 25th Mar 2025, 12:40 BST
This incredible five-bedroom detached property with double garage offers exceptional space, and features high vaulted ceilings and large windows, so light too is at a premium.

The Old Oak has an elevated position in Elland.

In a former life the building was a public house, and now it is described by the selling agents as a 'statement of luxury and sophistication'.

​A private drive​ leads up to the house, with ​parking space for multiple vehicles.

On ​entering the​ hallway, there's an immediate impression of natural light and spac​e that continues in the reception room with high-vaulted ceilings and ​vast windows.

This room can ​easily accommodate a large​r style sofa suite with free-standing furniture​ of choice.

​The spacious kitchen with breakfast room has fitted cupboards with high spec integrated appliances, and plenty of room for further free-standing ones. There is access to a rear patio.

A home office could also serve as an additional guest bedroom, again with plenty of floor space, then there's a second reception room that features a wood burner.

Another large and versatile 'family room' with vaulted ceiling is ideal for entertaining, as it has dance floor space and an integral bar, with doors out to a rear terrace with hot tub.

The fitted out utility room completes this level.

​All five bedrooms are spacious doubles, and include a main bedroom with a modern en suite shower room.

​A house bathroom includes both bath and walk-in shower unit, and there's a further shower room with full suite.

An outdoor terrace catches the sun, and there's an extensive lawned garden with patio seating area.

Basement space to the property is ideal for development in to a cinema room or gym.

​The Old Oak, Lower Edge Road, Elland, West Yorkshire, £875,000, Ryder and Dutton, Halifax 01422 433849.

This rear view of the Elland home displays the balcony, terrace with hot tub, and large lawned garden.

