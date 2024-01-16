Inside this updated, historic home at Hebden Bridge, with glorious valley views

This grade ll listed, 16th century former farmhouse of special historic interest is off the beaten track, with lovely private gardens, yet is within walking distance of the market town of Hebden Bridge.

Access to Ivy House is along a private lane to Great Burlees Farm.

Updated for the comfort of its occupiers, this four bedroom, semi-detached home has wonderful period features that blend easily with more modern additions.

The quaint interior has open plan living space and surprisingly large reception rooms.

A traditional battened timber farmhouse door leads in to the stone-flagged entrance hall, with access to living areas and a home office.

There's a sizeable extension with an external door, that is ideal for a home office or gym.

Open plan reception rooms include a dining room with inglenook fireplace and multi-fuel stove.

Natural light pours through double-height mullion windows in to the lounge, that has amazing valley views. A huge stone fireplace and picture rails add further character.

Old meets new beautifully in the kitchen with vaulted stone ceiling and locally made Drew Forsyth fitted units. There is ample space for a large dining suite.

The utility room is a vaulted stone pantry with storage, while the beamed cloakroom and w.c. with stripped flooring also has charm.

A roomy hallway with fitted storage links three first floor bedrooms.

With a double-height ceiling, oak beams and Velux rooflight, the main bedroom is spacious, with under eaves storage.

Another bedroom has it's own external door, and two further bedrooms have glorious moorland views. One has a built-in wardrobe.

The luxurious main bathroom is half wood-panelled with a sunken bath directly below a Velux roof light, and views of the sky, along with a separate electric power shower cubicle.

The private garden with surrounding dry stone wall creates a safe haven, and has an alpine rockery, a bridged stream, tiered lawns and planted beds, with paved patio and seating areas.

A recently constructed, glass-fronted garden room has panoramic views and could be a summer house, home office or studio.

Private parking is available for three to four vehicles.

Walks or bike rides to the moors or on to the nearby canal towpath start from the doorstep of the house.

Ivy House, Great Burlees Farm, Burlees Lane, Hebden Bridge, is priced at £490,000, with Reeds Rains estate agents, Hebden Bridge, tel. 01422 843988.

A spacious reception room with stone fireplace and mullion windows.

An inglenook fireplace holds a multi-fuel stove in the dining room.

A vaulted stone ceiling features in the kitchen, with its locally made Drew Forsyth fitted units.