Inside this very luxurious Calderdale home with its own leisure suite

This stand-out property seems to have it all, with south-facing gardens and tennis courts within1.5 acres of grounds, an indoor swimming pool as part of a leisure suite, and versatile, self-contained offices.

Accessed through electronic wrought iron gates, the house has a tree-lined driveway to its extensive facilities.

A hallway with cloakroom and study, leads to the breakfast kitchen with stunning country views. Here are fitted units, integrated appliances, and a large pantry or utility.

To the rear is a porch, and French doors to the dining room and its patio doors to the garden, plus access to the leisure suite with its snooker room, swimming pool, sauna and gym.

French doors link dining room and lounge, the latter with stairs to the first floor. A media wall with TV and living flame gas fire is a feature in the lounge, while full-height windows with patio doors open to the garden room, with glass lantern ceiling and limestone tiled floor.

Two sets of French doors lead outside.

Velux skylight windows spread light across the first floor landing.

The principal bedroom, with lovely views, has a walk-in wardrobe, and deluxe en-suite with a P-shaped Jacuzzi bath, and wash basin vanity unit.

From the guest suite, French doors open to a balcony overlooking countryside. The en suite includes a Jacuzzi bath, a step-in shower with body jets, and twin wash basins within vanity units.

Two further double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes, and the family bathroom includes a glass wash hand basin with vanity unit, and a Jacuzzi bath with shower.

The leisure suite pool has French doors to an outdoor terrace with flower garden.

Also with this property are garages, storage units, a 50ft greenhouse and three stables with power and lighting.

Private and lawned gardens include a patio overlooking the tennis courts, and an orchard holds a variety of fruit trees.

The heated double garage has a first floor mezzanine, and with another single garage, has power and lighting.

This property in Shepherds Thorn Lane, Brighouse, is for sale at £1,350,000 with Fine and Country, Huddersfield, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Shepherds Thorn Lane, Brighouse, West Yorkshire A front view of the imposing property. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Shepherds Thorn Lane, Brighouse, West Yorkshire Gardens and grounds stretch over 1.5acres. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

3 . Shepherds Thorn Lane, Brighouse, West Yorkshire The indoor swimming pool has doors leading out to a patio terrace. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

4 . Shepherds Thorn Lane, Brighouse, West Yorkshire This snooker room forms part of the indoor leisure suite. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales