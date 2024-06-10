Look around this lovely stone cottage and its enchanting gardens - it's for sale

The double-fronted, stone built cottage sits within three acres of land, with an ornamental wildlife pond, and a hay meadow overlooking a copse with a stream.

Carefully improved over time, the property, with double-glazed sash windows, has an entrance vestibule through to a beamed hallway, both with stone-flagged flooring.

A beamed living room with exposed stonework and feature brick floor from the Normanton Brick Company has a stone staircase to the first floor behind a door, and a carved mahogany, brick and cast iron fireplace for a working fire.

In the dining kitchen with stone fireplace, multi-fuel stove, and stone flagged floor, are shaker units with granite worktops, and mainly Neff integrated appliances that include a four-zone flex induction hob with extractor hood, a pyrolytic fan-assisted oven, a combination microwave, dishwasher, a Beko fridge and frost-free freezer.

In the basement is a vaulted keeping cellar.

The first floor landing with timber panelling leads to three double bedrooms, all with timber ceilings, and the house bathroom. One bedroom has a black cast iron fireplace, while another has fitted wardrobes.

The bathroom suite comprises a cast iron bath, period washbasin and Japkap high flush w.c..

With a driveway and single garage, the extensive gardens hold a summerhouse with decking, two greenhouses, a workshop, and many trees, plants and flowers, plus a vegetable plot.

The organically-managed hay meadow displays yellow rattle, buttercup, red and white clover, yarrow and grasses.

In the pretty front garden is Iris, Lavender, Allium, Christophii and ‘Angel’s Fishing Rod’.

This property in Prospect Place, Outlane, is priced at £500,000, with Simon Blyth, Huddersfield.

