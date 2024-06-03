Look inside this one-off property for sale in much sought after location

The three bedroom, detached property, in a quiet but well connected location in terms of nearby facilities and travel links, has a large private forecourt with parking for five or more cars, and an integral garage.

Fully enclosed, west facing gardens include an expanse of lawn and a large patio seating area.

An Art Deco style hallway with wood herringbone-style floor, gives an impressive entry to the house, with its original wooden door and a newel post with feature light at the foot of the staircase.

With its spacious living room with inset wood burning stove and deep bay window, an open dining room that is currently used as an artist's studio, a sitting room with a gas fire, original tiled hearth and French doors, the conservatory with ceiling fan, a modern bay-fronted kitchen with breakfast bar and side pantry, a utility room with garage access, and a w.c., the ground floor has plenty of stylish family space.

Three sizeable double bedrooms, the main one with a bay window, window seat and large walk-in wardrobe, are off the first floor landing with its feature chandelier and quiet reading space, along with a contemporary house bathroom and a boarded out storage loft.

The high spec bathroom, with installed speaker system and underfloor heating, has a super-size bath and a separate shower enclosure with steam room and seating. A solid stone washbasin is another eye-catching addition.

Edenfield, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, is for sale at an asking price of £575,000 with Marsh and Marsh, Halifax, tel. 01422 648400.

1 . Edenfield, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse The Art Deco style hallway with a wood herringbone style floor, and newel post with feature light. Photo: Marsh and Marsh, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Edenfield, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse The bay-fronted living room has an inset woodburning stove. Photo: Marsh and Marsh, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Edenfield, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse The breakfast kitchen has fitted units with some integrated appliances. Photo: Marsh and Marsh, Halifax Photo Sales

4 . Edenfield, Huddersfield Road, Brighouse The conservatory, with garden views. Photo: Marsh and Marsh, Halifax Photo Sales