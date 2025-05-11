New housing development breaks ground in Siddal - site to house 35 two and three-bedroom properties
Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes is set to create 35 new homes on a new development called Elderwick Place.
The first homes will be available to buy from July 2025 and will be located in Siddal, near Halifax.
The new development will feature a mix of 35 two and three-bedroom properties.
Construction is set to begin in July of this year, with a show home set to open later this year.
Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, said: “We’re excited to have broken ground at Elderwick Place, a development that will reflect our ongoing commitment to building high-quality homes in beautiful locations.
"Siddal is a location with a strong sense of community, and with construction now underway, we expect momentum to grow as buyers look ahead to securing a home in such a well-connected and scenic part of West Yorkshire.”