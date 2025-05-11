New housing development breaks ground in Siddal - site to house 35 two and three-bedroom properties

By Abigail Kellett
Published 11th May 2025, 19:00 BST
Ground has been broken at a new housing development in Siddal.

Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes is set to create 35 new homes on a new development called Elderwick Place.

The first homes will be available to buy from July 2025 and will be located in Siddal, near Halifax.

Yorkshire housebuilder, Newett Homes is set to create 35 new homes on a new development called Elderwick Place.

The new development will feature a mix of 35 two and three-bedroom properties.

Construction is set to begin in July of this year, with a show home set to open later this year.

Will Newett, Founder of Newett Homes, said: “We’re excited to have broken ground at Elderwick Place, a development that will reflect our ongoing commitment to building high-quality homes in beautiful locations.

"Siddal is a location with a strong sense of community, and with construction now underway, we expect momentum to grow as buyers look ahead to securing a home in such a well-connected and scenic part of West Yorkshire.”

Andy Clarke, Production Director at Newett Homes, said: “Breaking ground on a new development is always an exciting time, and building communities from the ground up allows us to carefully consider each element to ensure those living in it feel at home.”

