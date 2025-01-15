Peek inside this captivating cottage - now up for sale in Norwood Green

Honeysuckle Cottage has a private setting, well back from the road,with a driveway that has plenty of parking space.

Once through the front door, you enter an open plan hallway that links seamlessly with the living room.

A central chimney breast, with feature fireplaces on each side, separates the two spaces.

On the alternative side of the fireplace is a spacious, bright living room with French doors that open out to the garden,

The cottage’s unique layout offers flexible family space.

One ground-floor room which could be a bedroom is currently used as a study. Space is designed for easy adaptation as your needs change and evolve.

The heart of the home is the farmhouse style breakfast kitchen with wooden units, and a range cooker.

Beyond the living areas, the home offers two further ground-floor bedrooms, each individually designed.

The spacious main bedroom with painted beams has views over the south-facing garden, while a further bedroom has rustic wooden detail coupled with warm red carpeting.

A ground floor family bathroom includes a large bath tub, with twin washbasins surrounded by Hollywood style lighting, and a separate walk-in shower.

On the first floor is an en-suite double bedroom, with built-in wardrobes, and a modern, fully-tiled en-suite.

Private and mature south-facing gardens, with a lawn and a stone-flagged patio, offer a tranquil escape, with a greenhouse and a handy outbuilding.

Local walks, a welcoming pub, reputable schools, and proximity to major transport links make this village an ideal location for many potential buyers.

Honeysuckle Cottage, Church View, Norwood Green, is for sale at £500,000, with Mr and Mr Child, covering Yorkshire.

