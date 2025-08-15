Plan to build 400 homes in Calderdale back before planners next week

A big homes plan for a Calderdale town comes back before planning councillors next week.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire and J S Morton & Sons wants to build more than 400 build homes on land north and south of Exley Lane at Elland, close to Park Works at Park Road.

They applied to Calderdale Council seeking full planning permission to build 306 of the homes on part of the site which is north of Exley Lane.

Halifax Town Hall

And they have asked for outline planning permission – covering access only at this stage – for 130 homes, and creation of a new access, on land which is to the south of Exley Lane.

The application originally came before the council’s Planning Committee in April, when members agreed to defer their decision to see if the applicants could overcome concerns raised by councillors at the meeting, including pedestrian routes in an around the site.

Clarity over some issues of land ownership were also voiced.

The application was then to be determined at a meeting early in July but was withdrawn from the meeting late in the day “due to legal reasons.”

It is now back on the agenda for the Planning Committee meeting being held at held at Halifax Town Hall next Tuesday, August 19, from 2pm.

As on previous occasions, council officers are recommending the revised plans be approved, subject to planning conditions and a legal agreement.

They say the proposed amendments to the plans are acceptable and recommended planning councillors should allow the applications, arguing there are no material planning considerations to outweigh presumption in favour of the development under local and national guidelines.

However, more than 180 objections have been received over the plans to date, including concerns about impact on highway safety and flooding fears, as well as the issues about design and layout on what the applicants described in the spring meeting as a difficult site to develop.

A number of ward councillors also object to the plans.

Planning councillors have previously accepted the principle of building homes on the site has been established.

The application papers – number 24/00136/FUL – can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s Planning Portal.