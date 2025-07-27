Planning applications: Semi-detached houses proposed for Luddenden Foot site

Plans to build three pairs of semi-detached homes in village have been submitted to Calderdale planners.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamways wants to build the six houses on a strip of land opposite Rose Place, Luddenden Foot.

In a supporting statement by agents for the application, Headoffice, plans submitted to Calderdale Council say the land is in a residential area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is behind Rose Place, Luddenden Foot, according to the planning application to Calderdale Council. Picture: Google Street View

The agents say although some of the site appears to have been used as a garden area, it is not clearly attached to any building and not considered to be in the curtilage of any particular property.

“On the whole it has been left neglected and is now considered overgrown and unsightly,” say the agents.

Proposed building materials are stone or artificial stone facades and dark grey slate or artificial slate roofs, reflecting surrounding properties, say the supporting statements.

“We believe planning permission should be granted as the proposal makes effective use of an underutilised and overgrown site in a well-established residential area,” argue the agents.

At this stage outline permission only is sought, considering access and, if granted, establishing principle of development.

A detailed full application would then need to follow.

The application, number 25/00435/OUT, can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.