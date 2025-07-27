Planning applications: Semi-detached houses proposed for Luddenden Foot site
Hamways wants to build the six houses on a strip of land opposite Rose Place, Luddenden Foot.
In a supporting statement by agents for the application, Headoffice, plans submitted to Calderdale Council say the land is in a residential area.
The agents say although some of the site appears to have been used as a garden area, it is not clearly attached to any building and not considered to be in the curtilage of any particular property.
“On the whole it has been left neglected and is now considered overgrown and unsightly,” say the agents.
Proposed building materials are stone or artificial stone facades and dark grey slate or artificial slate roofs, reflecting surrounding properties, say the supporting statements.
“We believe planning permission should be granted as the proposal makes effective use of an underutilised and overgrown site in a well-established residential area,” argue the agents.