Planning applications: Go-ahead for clinic and pharmacy in former Halifax meeting hall

Planners have given the go-ahead for a new clinic and pharmacy to be housed in a former meeting hall in Halifax town centre.

The Hopwood Lane Grade II-listed building was previously used as a community meeting hall by the Royal British Legion.

Supporting statements with Mr Adil Mahmood’s application said it has a private car park, offering off-street parking for visitors and staff, arguing this was a valuable feature.

The Hopwood Lane, Halifax, building can become a private healthcare centre and pharmacy, say planners. Picture: Google Street View

A new – private – healthcare clinic will provide in-person medical consultations and minor treatments, while the pharmacy will dispense both in-person and online sales and deliveries, said the statements.

Change of use only was sought with no internal or external alterations proposed.

Council officers said it was understood the Royal British Legion had issued public notice in October 2023 under section 121 of the Charities Act 2011 stating their intention to dispose of the building and, given this, use for RBL activities is now redundant.

Although West Yorkshire Police had initially objected to the plans because of the level of information about some security aspects and whether the pharmacy would store controlled drugs, they had reviewed this in light of some more information.

“It has been confirmed in writing that West Yorkshire Police are content to remove their objection on the basis that no controlled drugs are to be stored on site and the presence of sufficient security features including CCTV, window grilles, lighting and a operational security alarm system,” said the officers;’ report.

Should the scope of provision change to include the handling of controlled drugs, the premises would be subject to inspection and approval by the General Pharmaceutical Council, requiring compliance with the relevant security, storage, and operational standards, noted the report.

Officers agreed the plans should be approved, subject to some planning conditions, including some restrictions on opening hours.