As co-presenter of Channel 4's Location Location Location and one of the best-known faces on British television,

Phil will look to help consumers understand the importance of instructing a regulated and qualified agent.

Phil founded Move iQ in the firm belief that everyone should have access to impartial property advice and to share his experience and knowledge with anyone buying or renting, selling, or owning property within regional markets across the UK.

Phil Spencer, Move iQ and Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark

Bailiff Bridge-based McField Residential Limited are proud to be members of Propertymark and are keen to promote the hard work and dedication that all members, including themselves achieve in order to provide a quality service for their customers.

James Horsfield, Director at McField Residential said: “Estate and lettings agents are not all the same. We display the Propertymark Protected logo to show that we are independently regulated and have to meet qualification standards and adhere to a Code of Conduct.

“If any of our team ever fall below those standards, we have to answer to a disciplinary panel which can expel or fine us. This is our professional body and we’re really proud of how that benefits our clients.”

Phil Spencer, Move iQ said: “We are delighted at Move iQ to be working with Propertymark to help raise consumer awareness about what it means to be a qualified and regulated property professional in the UK.

“Standards matter and we fully support Propertymark in pushing this forward.”