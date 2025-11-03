Proposal for holiday lodges on Calderdale green belt back before planners

A developer hopes re-thinking proposals for holiday lodges in part of Calderdale’s green belt will win planners’ approval this time around.

Mr Graham Beevers wants to build four holiday lodges on land to the south of Brook House at Lane Head Lane, Ogden, Halifax.

A previous application was turned down by the council because it was deemed to clash with policy on development in the green belt and very special circumstances had not been shown to indicate an exception should be made.

Halifax Town Hall.

But following that refusal, further work has been carried out to show the scheme would only result in “minor or negligible” landscaping and visual impact on the green belt, say agents Rose Consulting.

If planners agree, the lodges will be situated in a secluded place within a large area of woodland, adjacent to a large pond.

Supporting statements with the application argue that, when well-designed, the scheme can demonstrate very special circumstances why it should be permitted in green belt.

In particular, the plans support the visitor economy, with the lodges, designed to fit into the landscape, helping rural tourism by encouraging people to stay in Calderdale and spend their money here, argues the application.

This is in line with the council’s Visitor Economy Strategy, it says.

The supporting statements put the case that the plans would not conflict with green belt policy’s fundamental aim of preventing urban sprawl through keeping land open.

A landscape appraisal concludes “within the context of residential properties dispersed along Lane Head Lane, there would be no notable change to the landscape character.

“The use for tourism of four accommodation units nestled within adjacent land with heavily vegetated boundaries would be consistent with the character of the immediate setting,” according to the supporting papers.

Lodges “can make a significant contribution to the provision of overnight accommodation for tourists, which in turn are needed in the area to increase the tourist economy in line with the council’s strategy”, they argue.

The application, number 25/01001/FUL, and the supporting papers can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.

