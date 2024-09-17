See inside this beautifully updated, historic home with landscaped gardens

With eight spacious bedrooms, and three grand reception rooms, South Field stands in grounds of almost quarter of an acre.

The house has strong links to renowned poet Ted Hughes, as it was once owned by his uncle, and the young Hughes would often visit, and spend time in nature there.

A stunning reception hall with period features such as ornate cornicing and dado rails leads into the house, with its grand staircase, and striking stained-glass window.

A rear vestibule has access to the cellars, and there's a boot room with adjacent cloakroom.

Three reception rooms include an elegant drawing room with a feature marble fireplace. Large windows allow natural light to pour in while giving views over the gardens.

In the dining room are ornate wall mouldings and a further fireplace, then a dual aspect sitting room has a cosy wood-burning stove.

Bespoke Laura Ashley units and Corian work surfaces are found in the kitchen, with a sunken bread store, and an inset sink with a Quooker hot tap.

The central island has a breakfast bar and a five-ring induction hob with retractable AEG extractor. Quality appliances include an oven, grill, microwave convection oven, warming drawer, full-height fridge freezer, dishwasher, wine fridge, and a freestanding stove set into the chimney breast with concealed lighting.

A well-equipped utility room has a stable-style door to the garden.

Four sizeable bedrooms are off the first-floor landing, with the main bedroom looking out over the Calder valley, and canal. A stone fireplace adds charm, while its en-suite comprises a marble top washstand, and a w.c..

Two further bedrooms have en-suite shower rooms, and the fourth room is adjacent to the family bathroom, with its roll-top bath, corner shower with body jets, and marble top vanity unit with washbasin.

To the second floor are four further bedrooms, all with Velux windows, and a bathroom that has wood panelling, and a circular porthole window,

A courtyard provides off-road parking and access to an oversized single garage with power and lighting.

There's a south-facing front lawned garden, while to the rear is a landscaped garden with two-tier terrace and decked seating area.

South Field, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd, HX7 5PD, ​is for sale at £875,000, ​​with VG Estate Agent, Ripponden​.

