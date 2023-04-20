See inside this fabulous £1.1m Calderdale home, in a sought-after village location

This unique six-bedroom home sits within two acres of stunning gardens, in a village setting surrounded by countryside, yet with motorway links close at hand.

Designed by its current owners and Border Oak, and built in 2007, The Oak House has warmth and character.

An oak framed porch leads to the entrance hall with timber structure on show and cloakroom off. Like the rest of the house, it has underfloor heating.

Three main reception areas include a bright living room that has a feature fireplace of herringbone brick design, with a woodburning stove, and French doors to the garden.

There's a versatile office or snug with French doors to outside, then the open plan living kitchen.

This bespoke kitchen features a large island with a Belfast sink. A pantry and a separate utility room add to facilities, the latter having access to the double garage.

Dining and seating areas have a wood burning stove, with French doors out to the patio.

Exposed joinery again features on the first floor landing that leads to three double bedrooms, with a Jack and Jill shower room serving two of them, an office and a family bathroom.

The principal bedroom, with exposed beams and pillars, and a roof window, has a dressing room and area, and an en suite bathroom with separate shower.A great feature of the house is its flexible guest suite, with its own staircase leading to a double bedroom, a sitting room or single bedroom and an en suite shower room.Gardens are divided in to zones, with a patio, lawns, and mature plants and shrubs. Trees provide privacy.Rishworth is one of four close villages that offer a range of amenities.The Oak House, Rishworth New Road, Rishworth, HX6 4QQ, is for sale at £1,100, with Ryder and Dutton estate agents, tel. 01422 433849.

1 . The Oak House, Rishworth New Road, Rishworth, HX6 4QQ, is for sale at £1,100, with Ryder and Dutton estate agents Approach to The Oak House at Rishworth. Photo: Darran Joseph Photo Sales

2 . The Oak House, Rishworth New Road, Rishworth, HX6 4QQ The living room has a feature fireplace of herringbone brick design, containing a woodburning stove. Photo: Darran Joseph Photo Sales

3 . The Oak House, Rishworth New Road, Rishworth HX6 4QQ The light and spacious, open plan fitted kitchen with island. Photo: Darran Joseph Photo Sales

4 . The Oak House, Rishworth New Road, Rishworth, HX6 4QQ The ground floor features an open plan living kitchen with diner and seating area. Photo: Darran Joseph Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3