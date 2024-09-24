See inside this fully re-built historic barn in Calderdale beauty spot

Sawter House Barn was totally rebuilt in 1989, restoring the profile of a pre-existing barn.

Its spacious accommodation, with high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout, is spread over three floors.

An entrance vestibule leads to a study and a sitting room, all with pine flooring. French doors within the original feature barn door open to the front garden from the sitting room, with its open fire and decorative surround.

An inner hallway with cloakroom off goes through to the main lobby where a grand open staircase with spindle balustrade leads down to further ground floor accommodation and up to the first floor.

The dual aspect lounge with far-reaching views has a multi-fuel stove with sandstone surround, while the kitchen and diner, with German engineered wood flooring, has access to an outdoor entertaining space.

In the kitchen are bespoke ASH units with integrated appliances, and a utility has built-in shelving, fitted units, a sink, and plumbing for appliances.

There's a laundry room on a half-landing, and a luxury bathroom with five-piece suite.

On the first floor is the main bedroom that has a dressing room with shelving. A second double bedroom has an under-stairs wardrobe.

A hallway off the gallery landing leads to three further bedrooms and a shower room, while a hidden staircase rises to an attic room with amazing views through a feature window.

The three-double-bedroom cottage annexe has a hallway, breakfast kitchen with shaker-style units and integrated appliances, a lounge, cloakroom, and cottage garden. Bedrooms and the contemporary house bathroom are on the first floor.

A gated driveway has parking for eight cars, with a detached garage with power and lighting. A track leads to grazing land.

A Yorkshire stone patio leads to the front door and to a store with power and lighting.

Steps from the patio lead up to the landscaped garden, and others lead down to a south-east-facing Yorkshire-stone terrace, also accessed from the kitchen.

There's a log store, coal store, and an external sunroom with log burner, that has large windows and countryside views.

A courtyard lies to the rear of the property, and below the terrace is an established tiered garden with a pebbled seating area, a fishpond, and a south-facing lawn.

Approximately 11.16 acres of enclosed grazing land has springwater at either end.

Sawter House Barn, Mill Bank Road, Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3DY, is priced at £1,300,000, with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100

1 . Sawter House Barn, Mill Bank Road, Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3DY A terrace accessed from the kitchen has far reaching views and is great for entertaining. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Sawter House Barn, Mill Bank Road, Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3DY The kitchen has bespoke Ash units with integrated appliances. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Sawter House Barn, Mill Bank Road, Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3DY A gallery landing with a library. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales