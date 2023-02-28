See inside this grand 1920s semi with an 'Agatha Christie' ambience

This distinctive semi-detached home dates back to 1920, and is very spacious.

Oak Hill West was built originally as one large country house, then was split in to two 50 years later.

It's hillside location is said by the estate agent to conjure images of an “Agatha Christie film set...whether playing croquet on the lawn or sipping gin and tonics in the summerhouse".

The house has original features, from walk-in bays to stone mullion windows, and wood-panelling.

From a vestibule is the hallway, with a cloakroom.

The bay-windowed sitting room has a stone fireplace with open grate, a ceiling cornice and picture rail.

A sunny dining and music room also features a fireplace.

In the dining kitchen is a butler's style sink within a wooden dresser, and a wood-burning stove within a decorative fireplace.

A utility room has a drying rack and shelves.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has a fireplace, a bay window, and an en suite with a roll-top bath.

A second double bedroom has a fireplace and a wash basin, and there's one more bedroom, plus a modern bathroom at this level.

Above is the attic bedroom suite, that could be made two rooms, with a walk-in wardrobe and dressing room.

A free-standing bath sits in a beamed bathing area, with adjoining en-suite shower room.

The front lawn is shared, while side and rear gardens have terraces and fruit trees.

There's a wooden summerhouse with power, a decked patio area, a greenhouse and garden shed.

The property’s boundary extends into the wooded hillside and adjacent field.

A shared driveway leads to private parking.

Oak Hill West, Meadow Bottom Road, Todmorden, is priced at £750,000 with Claire Sheehan Estate Agents, tel. 01422 842007.

