See inside this high end barn conversion with leisure suite and private cottage

Converted by the current owners around 25 years ago, the main house has since been upgraded, and has a central reception hall, with a split staircase and gallery above.

To one side, a sitting room with beamed ceilings and a carved stone fireplace evokes a sense of grandeur, with Karndean flooring and triple aspect windows framing views of the surrounding landscape, while allowing natural light to pour in.

Opposite, the dining hall is a bright, striking space framed by extensive glazing and set beneath a gallery landing.

It flows through to a contemporary kitchen where SieMatic cabinetry and a Corian-topped island are paired with premium Gaggenau and Siemens integrated appliances, including multiple ovens, a dishwasher, and a full-height fridge and freezer.

A breakfast bar offers casual seating, while a dining table, built into the island, provides for informal dining. A bespoke media wall houses a Sony television with integrated storage below.

Beyond the kitchen is a utility room with laundry plumbing, a second w.c., storage and plant rooms to the rear. A sun lounge with full-height windows offers space to relax.

Upstairs, the main bedroom suite has a dressing room, and an en-suite bathroom with a sunken Jacuzzi bath, separate shower, and views through arched and porthole windows.

Three further bedrooms across the first and second floors each has its own charm, and a family bathroom suite includes a free-standing roll-top tub and separate shower.

The detached, private cottage is completed to the same high standard, and would suit multi-generational living, guests or rental use.

Its open-plan kitchen with integrated appliances and living space has uninterrupted views across the valley, and there are two double bedrooms, a modern bathroom and a utility room.

Within the impressive leisure suite with full-height glazing maximising the views, is a heated indoor pool and gym area with changing room, w.c., and shower with steam room beyond.

With a gated entrance, the property has extensive parking, a detached double garage with gardener’s WC, and external water and power supply.

The courtyard leads to a 50ft agricultural workshop with adjoining tack room and two stables—ideal for equestrian use or a working smallholding.

Around 7.25 acres of land includes formal gardens, paved sun terraces, and sloping pasture with direct access from the yard.

​High House Barn, Luddendenfoot, Halifax, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at £2,000,000, with Finest Properties, tel. 0330 111 2266.

Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . High House Barn, Luddendenfoot, Halifax, West Yorkshire​ The heated pool is part of a leisure suite with gym, showers, steam room, and far reaching views. Photo: Finest Properties Photo Sales

2 . High House Barn, Luddendenfoot, Halifax, West Yorkshire​ The striking hallway with staircase and gallery landing. Photo: Finest Properties Photo Sales

3 . High House Barn, Luddendenfoot, Halifax, West Yorkshire​ The high spec kitchen includes multiple ovens, with a dishwasher and full size fridge and freezer, plus a bespoke media wall. Photo: Finest Properties Photo Sales