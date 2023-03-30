See the stunning Gothic features inside this stately apartment, for sale in Todmorden

Here's a chance to live in a grand apartment within one of Todmorden's landmark historic buildings.

The Grade ll listed Stansfield Hall conversion hosts five private apartments, of which this is one, and it comes with walled gardens and private seating areas.

Buy this spacious ground floor apartment and, the agent notes, you will become a 'custodian' of the stately property, in a home that showcases Gothic mullion windows and a Tudor-style arched fireplace.

The gas central-heated apartment includes a lounge and dining room, the kitchen and diner with fitted units, integrated appliances and a feature Gothic window, two large double bedrooms, a four-piece bathroom and vaulted cellars with power and light installed.

Within the lounge are stunning original features, from three arched Gothic windows with views of the gardens, to the Tudor-style fireplace and the coffered ceiling - very high with sunken wooden panels. There is also stained woodwork, and cast iron radiators.

Bedrooms have stone mullion windows and one has built-in wardrobes.

Parking space for three vehicles is under the entrance porch or 'porte-cochere' that was designed originally to allow horse-drawn carriages to pass through.

The double arched wooden entrance doors also remain and open into the private entrance hall with feature ceiling and stained woodwork.

Established gardens with steps and pathways include protected trees, a greenhouse and private patios.

The original Stansfield Hall was constructed around 1640. In the 1860s, local MP Joshua Fielden bought the property and commissioned the architect John Gibson to add the Gothic Revivalist extension.

Gibson had been the assistant to Charles Barry in drawing up the plans for the new Houses of Parliament and was also responsible for Todmorden's Grade I listed Town Hall and Unitarian Church.

Stansfield Hall was converted into apartments in the 1980s, the respective owners all being shareholders in the management company.

Its curved driveway has striking gate posts, with a high stone wall screening the Hall.

This apartment is a leasehold property with a 999 year lease from January 1, 1984. The annual ground rent is £10. More information is available from the agent.

The flat in Stansfield Hall Road, Todmorden, is for sale at £299,950, with Claire Sheehan estate agent, Hebden Bridge, tel. 01422 842007.

It is listed also at www.rightmove.co.uk

