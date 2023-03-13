See this highly individual home with a gorgeous garden, and earning potential

This interesting property includes a detached coach house with self-contained apartment.

The agent suggests this might generate income as an Airbnb, be ideal for older children or elderly parents.

A second lounge, study and shower on the main ground floor also has potential for flat conversion.

The dining kitchen has hand-made wooden units, with Iroko worktops, an integrated dishwasher and gas Aga range cooker. There’s a shelved pantry with outside door.

Original servants bells hang on the wall, and link to most rooms. Underfloor heating is a more modern feature.

Within the dining room is a staircase with wrought iron banister, a multi-fuel fireplace, and bay window.Triple aspect windows light up the living room, with oak floor and multi-fuel stove.

There's a sunroom, and an inner hall to the second lounge with bespoke wooden fireplace, and multi-fuel stove.An office or bedroom has use of a modern shower room.

The main double bedroom has a dressing room, and en suite with claw-foot bath and walk-in shower. A radiator is fashioned from copper piping.

Two more double rooms are furnished, one with a wash basin. The final room has access to a shower room and the loft.

Remote control gates open to the original cobbled drive, that wends to rear parking, and the coach house.The lawned rear garden has rose beds, Yorkshire Stone patios, and established greenery.Within the coach house are two garages, a utility, and the self-contained flat.The latter has an air-conditioned kitchen and a beamed living room.

A double bedroom with Juliet balcony is served by a shower room and separate w.c..

Harrock, 73 Wakefield Road, Hipperholme, is priced at £800,000, with Marsh and Marsh, Halifax, tel. 01422 648400.

