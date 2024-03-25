A front view of the cottage, with green gate and magnolia tree.A front view of the cottage, with green gate and magnolia tree.
Take a look inside this two-bed Hebden Bridge cottage, for sale at £210,000

A stone cottage with character is for sale in an attractive waterside location in the centre of Hebden Bridge.
By Sally Burton
Published 25th Mar 2024, 09:26 GMT

This charming home’s accommodation includes a living room with built-in wooden cupboards and a stone fireplace with pot-belly stove.

There’s also a character rustic kitchen with stone flagged floor, bespoke reclaimed wood cupboards, drawers and shelving, with wooden worktops, and a large ceramic butlers style sink. It has doors to the cellar and stairs.

Off the first floor landing is a walk-in study or store room, a double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a bathroom featuring a roll top bath with shower over, and a large beamed attic bedroom with skylights.

The cottage has a garden to the front with planted beds and a magnolia tree, along with a rear yard that is open and backs on to an old mill which retains the old stone chimney.

There is access to the canal tow path at the bottom of the row and all the town’s central facilities and amenities are within easy reach.

The cottage has partial double glazing and a gas central heating system.

Fountain Street is a pedestrian only street situated adjacent to the canal and the river, with the nearest station just a stroll away.

This two bedroom terraced home in Fountain Street, Hebden Bridge, is for sale at a price of £210,000 with Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge.

It is advertised with www.rightmove.co.uk

The sitting room with feature stone fireplace and pot belly stove.

1. Fountain Street, Hebden Bridge

The sitting room with feature stone fireplace and pot belly stove. Photo: Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge

The kitchen has a stone flagged floor and bespoke wooden units.

2. Fountain Street, Hebden Bridge

The kitchen has a stone flagged floor and bespoke wooden units. Photo: Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge

One of two double bedrooms in the Hebden Bridge cottage.

3. Fountain Street, Hebden Bridge

One of two double bedrooms in the Hebden Bridge cottage. Photo: Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge

A stylish bathroom has a feature free-standing roll top bath.

4. Fountain Street, Hebden Bridge

A stylish bathroom has a feature free-standing roll top bath. Photo: Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge

