This former farmhouse in Ovenden Wood goes under the hammer this week

A semi-rural farmhouse property, close to the sought after Mount Tabor and Wainstalls areas, is to go to auction this week, with a guide price of £50,000 to £100,000.

Leighton Farm, Ovenden Wood, is a three-bedroom end terrace property that is in need of renovation, and has suffered the effects of some structural movement.

It comes with land extending to 1.73 acres, or 0.70 hectares, of which 1.23 acres is sloping pastureland.

The property is around a 15-minute drive from Halifax town centre, and has been vacant for some time.

With accommodation over two levels, and an ancillary basement, the house is built in traditional stone with a pitched and hipped stone slate roof, and mostly double glazed windows.

It is accessed via Grindlestone Bank, which is an unadopted single track, repaired and maintained on an ad hoc basis by its users.

The farmhouse is to be sold via on-line auction, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

There will be a buyer’s administration fee of £1,500 plus VAT, chargeable upon the fall of the electronic gavel.

​Leighton Farm, Ovenden Wood, Halifax HX2 0TN is for sale with Walker Singleton Chartered Surveyors at a guide price of £50,000 to £100,000.

Call 01484 477627 for more information.

