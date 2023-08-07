News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
An overview of the property and its surroundingsAn overview of the property and its surroundings
An overview of the property and its surroundings

This former farmhouse in Ovenden Wood goes under the hammer this week

A semi-rural farmhouse property, close to the sought after Mount Tabor and Wainstalls areas, is to go to auction this week, with a guide price of £50,000 to £100,000.
By Sally Burton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:21 BST

Leighton Farm, Ovenden Wood, is a three-bedroom end terrace property that is in need of renovation, and has suffered the effects of some structural movement.

It comes with land extending to 1.73 acres, or 0.70 hectares, of which 1.23 acres is sloping pastureland.

The property is around a 15-minute drive from Halifax town centre, and has been vacant for some time.

With accommodation over two levels, and an ancillary basement, the house is built in traditional stone with a pitched and hipped stone slate roof, and mostly double glazed windows.

It is accessed via Grindlestone Bank, which is an unadopted single track, repaired and maintained on an ad hoc basis by its users.

The farmhouse is to be sold via on-line auction, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

There will be a buyer’s administration fee of £1,500 plus VAT, chargeable upon the fall of the electronic gavel.

​Leighton Farm, Ovenden Wood, Halifax HX2 0TN is for sale with Walker Singleton Chartered Surveyors at a guide price of £50,000 to £100,000.

Call 01484 477627 for more information.

More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-charismatic-home-with-gardens-for-sale-in-a-top-location-4238801

www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-stand-out-family-cottage-for-sale-with-extensive-gardens-4234864

A front view of the property.

1. Leighton Farm, Ovenden Wood, Halifax HX2 0TN

A front view of the property. Photo: Walker Singleton Chartered Surveyors

Photo Sales
The kitchen, with fitted units.

2. Leighton Farm, Ovenden Wood, Halifax HX2 0TN

The kitchen, with fitted units. Photo: Walker Singleton Chartered Surveyors

Photo Sales
Part of the property's parcel of land.

3. Leighton Farm, Ovenden Wood, Halifax HX2 0TN

Part of the property's parcel of land. Photo: Walker Singleton Chartered Surveyors

Photo Sales
A reception room with fireplace.

4. Leighton Farm, Ovenden Wood, Halifax HX2 0TN

A reception room with fireplace. Photo: Walker Singleton Chartered Surveyors

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:VATHalifax