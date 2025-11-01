'What can I do with site that is in limbo?' - Frustrated developer’s call for help and better guidance after plan was refused permission

A developer whose housing site is in limbo following a planning decision is asking authorities’ shaping planning policy – “what can I do with it?”

Wayne Thompson’s company Camperlands Builders Ltd was refused permission by Calderdale planning councillors to build 13 homes on a site at Rocklands, Scout Road, Mytholmroyd.

Mr Thompson appealed Calderdale Council Planning Committee’s decision but a Planning Inspector has upheld it.

Wayne Thompson of Camperlands Builders Ltd at the Mytholmroyd site.

He is particularly frustrated as Calderdale planners previously granted outline planning permission for up to 20 homes there.

It has left Mr Thompson – who has sunk his life savings into the project – asking for help and guidance as to what he can do with the site.

He has written to West Yorkshire Combined Authority via Mayor Tracy Brabin’s office, asking for advice on what is possible.

“I am now asking for the Combined Authority to help re-purpose the land so that we can recover our business and input into the local area.

Halifax Town Hall.

“Are there any experts within the Combined Authority who can advise us on what is possible?

“For example, the land was previously a camp site – can we get support, grants or resource to submit plans for a campsite or revised building scheme?” he wrote.

The Mayor’s office has indicated they have replied to the developer, expressing sympathy and encouraging them to contact the Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire Business Support service to receive some expert consultancy for free.

The importance of having a diverse pool of developers in West Yorkshire, including small and medium-sized businesses, is recognised, according to the Combined Authority’s housing strategy.

Planning powers sit with councils so the Mayor cannot intervene in specific planning matters but there are resources offered by both Calderdale Council and the Government.

The Combined Authority’s own funding options are limited, usually tied to specific conditions and so cannot be used to provide grants for proposed re-purposing of the site, it has indicated.

Mr Thompson says he bought the land with that outline permission already existing, reflected in the price – and questions whether planners should have given the outline approval, in light of his application’s subsequent refusal.

Calderdale Council planning officers had recommended his 13-home proposal for the steep site should be approved – but on being called in by a ward councillor it was determined by the committee, who refused permission citing concerns particularly about the homes’ height and impact on two neighbouring properties below.

But Mr Thompson argues there is only one way up to 20 homes could be built on the site which is to have an adopted road, with ten homes either side of it, and the level of the road determined by the maximum gradient down to it.

In turn, this determines the amount of infill and the height of the houses that sit behind it, he said.

He said the company initially put in an application to build 17 homes but planners “came back with ‘you can’t fit 17 houses on there’.”

Mr Thompson said planners indicated they did not like parking in front of the homes, with steps down to each front door, which would have allowed the overall height of the homes to be lower.

But he said documents with the outline application – which was approved – show 20 houses grouped like this.

The 13-home subsequent application included parking at the sides where officers had indicated they wanted it – but this design required front doors at the same level as the highway, meaning overall homes were higher, said Mr Thompson.

His company had paid a fee for a pre-planning meeting with Calderdale planners but he felt there had been no real guidance.

“If they don’t want me to build there, they shouldn’t have given outline planning – we wouldn’t have bought it,” said Mr Thompson.

Although the Planning Inspector, upholding the Planning Committee’s decision, said he was not satisfied the proposal was the only means by which the site could be developed, Mr Thompson said he could not see any other way, in light of previous discussions with planners.

As a small, locally-based company – it has previously completed a scheme at Cinderhill in nearby Todmorden – building homes would have seen local builders employed and local supply companies used, to build homes the Government and local authority says are badly needed, he said.

His letter the WYCA says: “We should have spent millions in the area and people should be living in the new houses.”

The margins were very tight for smaller building companies and he could not afford to just put in another application without better guidance as to what might be successful, and regardless of the Inspector’s comments, schemes also must be viable, says Mr Thompson.

“I have invested my life savings in this.

“It costs money to get to this stage, with engineers and architects.

“We want help – can they provide guidance?

“They should be acting as enablers, not gatekeepers,” he said.

A Calderdale Council spokesperson, responded that following the adoption of the Local Plan and our Placemaking & Design Guide in 2023 and 2024 respectively, it is “working hard to raise design standards across the borough.”

“When considering the appeal against the refusal of planning permission for this site, the Planning Inspector commented on issues with the layout and type of homes proposed, also concluding that the site could be developed in other ways.

“Council planning officers would be happy to discuss alternative forms of development with the landowner that potentially respond to the comments made by the Planning Inspector,” they said.