Calderdale Council's day-to-day spending is forecast to burst budget

Repairing ageing roads, increased waste disposal costs and rising social care demand are putting a council’s finances under pressure.

A first quarter financial review of Calderdale Council’s day-to-day spending for 2025-26 shows it is expected to overspend its £249 million revenue budget by £2.7 million at year end.

However, while the situation remains challenging, the position is better than the equivalent period a year ago – the figures cover from April to June – and efforts to bear down on costs are ongoing.

Halifax Town Hall.

The council’s Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, told colleagues the overspend at this stage is one per cent of the budget compared to 3.9 per cent at the same stage in 2024.

“Clearly, the current position is promising by comparison, but there is much to be done if we want to bring that down even further and if we want to avoid using any reserves – other than some of the directorate reserves – to bridge that gap,” she said, adding that the council’s senior finance director, Becky McIntyre, has said reserves are adequate even if that gap remains to be bridge at year end.

“Nevertheless we want to avoid that,” said Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden).

Despite allocating more of what it could to anticipate known demand areas of pressure, these still might not be adequate to cover need-driven areas of service, she said.

Coun Silvia Dacre. Picture: Sugarbird Photography

“For instance, the rising cost of looking after our ageing roads and infrastructure, the rising cost of waste disposal and the usual suspects of adults and children’s services,” she said.

Adult social care, including supported living, learning disability direct payments and older people’s home care are together are predicted to overspend by almost £3 million at year end, while children’s service pressures are also expected to be around £2.4 million over budget.

A £2 million overspend on waste management is forecast, much of this due to arrangements with outgoing operator Suez and transition to a new arrangement where the council will partner local authority trading company Norse to provide the service.

Coun Dacre said: “We need to be working very hard to try and keep that budget forecast overspend at its current level or below.”

First budget challenge sessions of the year have focused on how to progress £3 million of savings agreed at the beginning of the year.

So far 67 per cent of these are fully on track and another 25 per cent were making progress with seven per cent remaining “challenging”, said Coun Dacre.

The Government’s Fair Funding review and the revised formula which comes out of that might benefit Calderdale, as a council where most homes are in the lowest Council Tax bands.

But, she cautioned: “I think it’s possible to assume that it may prevent our situation worsening – but it may not be a significant improvement for us.”