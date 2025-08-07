'It’s just one of those unfortunate timings' - Work along A629 will have to be redone after being dug up for major scheme work soon after completion

Road repairs will have to be redone after being dug up for major scheme work soon after completion, but a senior councillor says it will not cost the council.

Raising the issue in a Calderdale Council public question time session, James Cook said that only weeks after completion of road surfacing on the busy A629 corridor a utility company had been allowed to dig up a stretch.

Mr Cook said this was “over a considerable length”, leaving “a very long patch” that would shorten the life of the new road surface.

Councillor Sarah Courtney

“If the utility company gave reasonable advanced notice, then why wasn’t the resurfacing delayed to enable the work to be carried out?

“Alternatively, if not, will the council resurface the section and recover all costs from the company?” he asked.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the problem had been with a sign-off delay from Calderdale Royal Hospital.

She said Hepburn Utilities were undertaking work to lay central cabling across the road at Salterhebble, which would continue until the end of September.

Coun Courtney (Lab, Calder) explained: “The work will support construction of the new multi-storey car park and clinical building at Calderdale Royal as part of the foundations for our future programme.

“So it is absolutely essential work needed for the work going on at the hospital.”

The works are part of £196.5 million hospital reconfiguration projects being spearheaded by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust at both Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Coun Courtney said the current reinstatement of the surface was temporary and following completion of the latest work would be permanently resurfaced “at no cost to the council.”

She said the work was known about beforehand but sign-off from the hospital to get it done was not able to be obtained in time.

“Because in an ideal world that work would have been done before we completed all the other works there.

“But there wasn’t sign-off from the hospital before the road had to be reinstated following our own works.

“It’s just one of those unfortunate timings, frustrating for us all,” said Coun Courtney.