Cheap parking in Brighouse: Town centre sandwich shop shares more affordable places to park after price increases

A Brighouse business has shared some of the more affordable places to park in the town centre after some parking spaces saw a price increase of 400 per cent this month.

Many business and residents were disappointed last month when Calderdale Council’s proposed parking charge rises came into effect.

In Brighouse, this meant Commercial Street, Market Street, Bradford Road, Gooder Street, Park Street, Bethel Street, Briggate and King Street pay-and-display bays saw the maximum one hour stay spaces (and no return within an hour) charges rise from 20p to £1 for half an hour, and from 40p to £2 for one hour, all Monday-to-Saturday, 8am to 6pm.

Hartley's Bakers & Confectioners on Bradford Road has listed a number of car parks in Brighouse town centre that are under £1 an hour.

Hartley's shared: “Sadly, Calderdale Council has gone through with increasing on-street parking from 40p to £2 an hour – a huge rise that will undoubtedly impact our town.

“However, there are still cheaper parking options nearby!

“Car parks around Brighouse range from just 50p to 90p per hour – a much more affordable alternative!

“We hope you’ll continue to shop local and support Brighouse. Your support keeps our town thriving!”

Here are the prices of car parks in Brighouse:

Daisy Street Car Park – 70p

Bank Street Car Park – 50p

Commercial Street Car Park – 70p

Parsonage Lane Car Park – 70p

Owler Inns Car Park – 70p

Mill Lane Car Park – 50p

Bethel Street Car Park – 90p

The pricing was taken from Calderdale Councils website on April 3, 2025.

The increases in Calderdale were mainly on-street parking bays, an aim is to persuade drivers to use outer car parks and ensure central on-street spaces are not “clogged up".

Back in November last year Coun Sarah Courtney, Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “Increasing parking charges is never popular but pricing is the most effective way to manage kerb space, and a town centre clogged up with vehicles is not going to be safe, vibrant and economically successful regarding the place it is in.

“The measures aim to ensure sufficient turnover of spaces, particularly those that are at a premium in busy town centres and to encourage the use of car parks for anything other than the shortest stays.”