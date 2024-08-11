Green light given to consultation on plans to reduce Council Tax Reduction Scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some vulnerable people are likely to have to pay more Council Tax as senior councillors have green-lighted consultation on reducing the amount of relief it can offer them.

Calderdale Council has had one of the more generous Council Tax Reduction Schemes in the region but that will have to change as the battle to balance its budget goes on.

Changes would save the council around £1 million a year, Cabinet members heard.

Halifax Town Hall

Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, blamed 14 years of austerity, with resulting reduction in Government grant she said had been imposed nationally by first the Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition and more recently the Conservatives alone on local government.

“This is not a proposal that any Labour administration would want to find itself bringing forward.

“We find ourselves in the appalling situation where one of the few areas of discretionary spend where we can find large savings is by looking at our Council Tax Reduction Scheme,” said Coun Dacre.

Those Governments’ aim to make councils more reliant on Council Tax and Business Rates were detrimental to authorities like Calderdale where the majority of homes were low banded for Council Tax and with little scope to increase Business Rates, reducing the amounts these could raise, she said.

Coun Silvia Dacre

At the moment, the lowest amount a person can contribute to their Council Tax is 19 per cent of their total bill, an 81 per cent discount.

Proposed changes to the reduction scheme would increase the minimum required payment to either 30 per cent, 35 per cent or 40 per cent – a discount between 70 per cent and 60 per cent – for working age households.

Minimum weekly levels of reduction will be increased – a £5 weekly minimum award, up from £2, through the changes, but a “second adult” rebate would be removed.

Discounts higher than 70 per cent would not achieve the £1 million budget saving which is required, Cabinet members heard.

Pension-age households which are eligible for the Council Tax Reduction Scheme would not be affected, with pensioners on the lowest income continuing to receive discounts of up to 100 per cent as before, said Coun Dacre (Lab, Todmorden).

However, of the 65 per cent or less options are chosen, these would provide funds to increase early support for the most vulnerable residents, and allow the council to introduce a Council Tax exemption for young people leaving the council’s care – a measure also pressed for by Calderdale Liberal Democrats.

Cabinet will discuss this new exemption in detail at a future meeting, she said.

Separately councillors also noted the continued rising costs of social care duties councils legally had to fund, with, despite extra amounts put in the budget, adults and children’s social care budgets were predicted to overspend by around £3 million each by the end of the year, along with other overspends a projected £8 million by April 2025, despite continued efforts to make savings.

Savings had to come from discretionary areas of spend, which included the Council Tax Reduction Scheme which was once, but now no longer is, funded by central Government, said Coun Dacre.