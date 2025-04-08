Senior councillors set to accept £6 million in funding for Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Senior councillors are set to agree accepting more than £6 million worth of funding for Calderdale when they meet on Monday (April 14).

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If they accept the funding as recommended, £3.5 million will be used to tackle health inequalities by helping people to become more active.

And £3.2 million will be made available to help make the homes of some low income households become more energy efficient, warmer, healthier and cheaper to heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Town Hall

Calderdale is a Place Partner with Sport England, which is providing funding which Active Calderdale can use to promote physical activity and support people to be physically active, through the borough’s health and social care sectors.

Funding can also be used to make it easier, safer and more accessible for people to walk, cycle and wheel in Calderdale, and process should involve residents in shaping and creating conditions that can help them to be physically active in their community, Calderdale Council Cabinet councillors are told.

This is against a background of around a quarter of adults in Calderdale being physically inactive, rising to nearly 40 per cent in some areas of the borough.

Councillors are told if they approve accepting the cash, work will continue in ten Calderdale communities where levels of inactivity and the opportunity for impact are highest, aiming that changes will last well beyond the three-year investment period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Warm Homes: Local Grant (WHLG) comes from the Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Annual allocations of the funding will be provided for a three-year programme which will improve up to between 165 to 328 homes by the end of March 2028, say the briefing papers.

Councillors are told the grant will be available for households in the pre-qualifying top two deciles of multiple deprivation, and all other private households across the borough that have a combined household income of less than £36,000 per year.

Average grants of £30,000 per property will be available, capped at 50 per cent for “fabric first” works to the external envelope of the property including such as insulation, draught proofing, ventilation and smart heating controls.

The other 50 per cent is available for low carbon heating works such as heat pumps, councillors are told.