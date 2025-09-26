'This £20 million will change lives' - Mixenden and Illingworth to get major investment from Pride in Place programme

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Mixenden and parts of Illingworth are set to benefit from £20 million over the next decade.

The funding, which is from the Pride in Place programme, will provide an annual grant of £2 million per year, for the next decade.

The fund will be shaped by residents themselves, who will have a direct say in how the money is spent – from improving parks and youth facilities to tackling empty buildings and regenerating high streets.

Mixenden.

A new board made up of community leaders, councillors and residents will be set up to oversee how the funding is allocated, ensuring that decisions are made locally and transparently.

Residents from both Mixenden and Illingworth will be invited to take part, submit ideas, and vote on priorities for their communities.

Halifax MP Kate Dearden said: “I promised to fight for investment in Mixenden and Illingworth and I’m proud to have delivered.

"This £20 million will change lives over the next decade, and I will make sure it is spent where local people need it most.

Kate Dearden, MP for Halifax

“Local people know their area better than anyone else and that is why this fund puts them in charge.

"I’ll be working alongside residents in Mixenden and Illingworth every step of the way to ensure their voices are heard and that this money brings the change they want to see.

“Getting an extra £2 million a year for ten years is a truly massive investment that will transform our area.”

Councillor for Illingworth and Mixenden, Shane Taylor said: “I’m delighted that Mixenden and Illingworth have been chosen for this £20 million investment.

Councillor Jane Scullion, leader of the council.

"This will make a real difference to the communities I hear from every day, whether it’s improving local spaces or making our streets safer and cleaner.”

The Government’s new Pride in Place fund will be used by communities to provide investment and support including:

  • Community Right to Buy
  • Compulsory Purchase powers
  • The power to block unwanted shops
  • Giving residents the power

Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion said: “This is fantastic news for Mixenden and North Halifax.

“Our Vision 34 is for Calderdale to be a place full of opportunity, where everyone can thrive. Last year we worked with local communities and partners to develop the North Halifax Strategy, an ambitious 10 year plan which is already transforming the area.

“Local people told us then how proud they feel about where they live, about their aspirations for the future and about the challenges which we need to overcome together to make it even better.

“This funding will help us to deliver that, building on the investment which has already seen the opening of the new Mixenden Community Hub, which includes a new library and Primary Care Network Hub.”

Calderdale Council’s Vision 34 is a long-term ambition for the whole borough that all residents and organisations can jointly work towards, to help make life better for everyone.

North Halifax residents can already start having their say by filling in the leaflet delivered to local households, or by completing the survey at kateforhalifax.com/how-would-you-spend-1-million-in-mixenden

