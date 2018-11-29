Halifax is the fourth hottest property market in Yorkshire, according to new figures

Halifax is the fourth hottest property market in Yorkshire, one of the hottest markets in the UK, according to research by online estate agents Housesimple.com.

Housesimple looked at the most up-to-date Land Registry data on monthly property sales since the start of 2018 and compared total sales in the quarter May to July vs February to April.

Halifax has seen house sales rise by 14.6 per cent during these two quarters, two per cent higher than the region as a whole.

Harrogate has seen the biggest rise in sales during these two quarters than any other major town and city in Yorkshire.

Across the entire Yorkshire and the Humber region, property sales were up 12.1 per cent comparing these quarters - that’s four times higher than the increase in completed sales across the north of England (three per cent) as a whole.

Sam Mitchell, CEO of online estate agents Housesimple.com, said: “Yorkshire typifies how the landscape of the UK property market has been turned on its head in 2018. While the south of the country has caught a cold, the north is witnessing a mini housing boom. And Yorkshire is the shining light in the north with affordable property and strong local economies driving a healthy level of sales.

“First time buyer interest is strong in the area, with initiatives such as Help to Buy and the freeze on stamp duty helping to make the first step onto the property ladder more achievable. We also expect to see more buy-to-let landlords investing in the north next year. Rental yields more attractive than in the south, and in the face of the punitive tax regime brought in by the current government, landlords are looking for higher yields rather than hiking rents. We should see cities such as Leeds and Sheffield, which have large student populations, benefitting from this landlord migration.”

