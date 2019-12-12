Woolshops will be staying open later for Halifax shoppers on these days over Christmas

As Christmas day creeps closer, some shops in Halifax town centre will be staying open later to allow festive shoppers more time to buy more presents for loved ones.

From today (Thursday) Woolshops Shopping Centre will extend its opening hours for those wanting to do their Christmas shopping.

Woolshops Shopping Centre in Halifax.

Instead of closing at 5.30pm shops will be open until 8pm with free parking available in the car park after 3pm.

Here are the Christmas opening hours for 2019:

Thursday, December 19: Open until 8:00pm (free parking after 3:00pm)

Monday, December 23: Open until 8:00pm

Tuesday, December 24: Open until 5:00pm

Wednesday, December 25: Closed

Thursday, December 26: 10:30am – 4:30pm (free parking)

Wednesday, January 1: Closed

December 27-31: Normal trading hours apply

Please note that individual retailer opening times may vary.

