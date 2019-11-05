£7m Halifax mill transformation down to final two for top award

A regeneration housing scheme in Halifax has achieved the coveted, highest 5* rating in the UK Property Award’s ‘Best Residential/ Renovation/Redevelopment’ category and has also been nominated for the Best in UK in that class.

Martin’s Mill, the £7million regeneration scheme in Halifax by property developer Mandale Homes, beat off competition to make the final two now in the running for the coveted Best UK Residential/Renovation/Redevelopment award.

Mandale Homes is now in the running for the Best UK Residential/Renovation/Redevelopment award.

Read: Why this £7m Halifax mill transformation has been nominated for top award

Mandale Homes now goes head to head with Skyhall Group for the crown and will find out if it has been successful at a London ceremony at the Savoy Hotel on December 2.

At the recent London ceremony, the company also picked up the prestigious top 5* award for its sustainable housing development in Swanside in Shipley in the ‘Best Residential’ class.

Martin’s Mill in Halifax is a former historic 19th Century six storey mill which has been sympathetically converted into 60 modern apartments for town centre living.

The scheme overlooks Halifax town centre and the Shibden Valley countryside and was developed in close collaboration with the regeneration team at Calderdale Council to bring this important building back into use and further build on the town’s ongoing renaissance.

Read: Calderdale drivers caught as speed cameras claim record fines in West Yorkshire

The UK Property Awards were judged by an independent panel of 80 industry experts and focussed on design, quality, service, innovation, originality and commitment to sustainability.

In their 26th year, the awards are the largest, most prestigious and widely recognised programme throughout the region.

Richard Harriman, Operations Director, Mandale Homes said: “We are absolutely delighted to be honoured with these coveted top rating 5* UK Property Awards for our West Yorkshire developments.

"As a growing North East developer competing against some big London based industry peers, we are very proud to also make the final two for the Best UK Residential Development title for our Martin’s Mill regeneration housing scheme in Halifax.”

Read: The shops Halifax used to have - how many do you remember?