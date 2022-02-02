Ash Green school fire: Headteacher says 'we will get through this together'

The upper site of Ash Green Primary School, on Clough Lane, has been left ravaged by the fire, which happened shortly before 8pm.

Headteacher Mungo Sheppard posted on social media late last night: "Our Ash Green Primary staff and community are devastated but we will all get through this together.

"Tomorrow is day one of our recovery. We will have all our wonderful children back in as soon as we can, whatever and wherever it takes!"

Headteacher at Ash Green Primary School in Halifax, Mungo Sheppard

Mr Sheppard also thanked the community for their love and support and said police and firefighters had ben "amazing".

A message from the school said: "Thank you for all of your kind words. We really do appreciate it.

"It has been an emotional evening, but we will continue to work together as a team, to provide the best we can for our children!"