Ash Green school fire: Live updates as pictures emerge of damage and police issue statement of man arrested
The investigation and huge clean up operation into a Halifax school fire has begun this morning.
At the height of the fire there were ten fire crews tackling the blaze at Ash Green School in Clough Lane. You can follow our live blog below with the latest from police, fire crews, Calderdale Council and the school.
Investigation into Ash Green school fire
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 13:40
Video of head teacher
Head teacher Mungo Sheppard speaks after fire at Ash Green Community Primary School.
Pictures of the damage
These photos by Alan Barton show the damage caused by the school.
Police update
West Yorkshire Police have issued this update to the investigation.
“Enquiries are continuing today into the fire at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden.
A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of arson is currently in custody.”
Leader of Calderdale Council reacts to devastating fire
Councillor Tim Swift has spoken about the terrible fire at Ash Green Primary School.
“It was heart-breaking to hear the news yesterday evening about the fire at Ash Green Community Primary School. My thoughts are with all the staff, parents and of course the pupils who usually attend this school.
“We know how much disruption our schools have faced throughout the COVID pandemic, so it’s particularly upsetting that Ash Green and the local community is now facing a further period of upheaval. The school is working hard to make sure children are well supported and plans are being put in place to minimise disruption for pupils as much as possible. We’re working closely with the school to support this and to assist with the recovery process going forward.
“I’d like to thank everyone who assisted with the efforts to control the fire last night; especially our partners at the West Yorkshire Fire Service and police colleagues who dealt with the situation so quickly, as well as Council staff who supported the response. Our teams remain on site and are assessing the damage to the building.
“It’s at times like this that Calderdale’s resilience is most evident. The school is at the heart of the community and there have already been so many messages of support from local people who are eager to help with the school’s recovery in any way they can.”
Police remain at school.
Traffic has started to flow again near the school as police remain at the scene.
Fund raising has already begun
Businesses and the community have already started to rally.
A fundraiser launched to help the Halifax school hit by a fire last night has already raised nearly £3,000. Read the full story here.
Video shows scale of damage to school
Couldn’t put it better
Message to parents
This is what the school said regarding the fire and what families and pupils need to do
The school said: “The building will not be able to be used tomorrow (Feb 2), therefore, our Upper Site will be closed tomorrow (Feb 2) and we will update as soon as we have any further information.
“If any Upper Site families have no childcare whatsoever tomorrow (Feb 2), they should phone our Lower Site (01422 244613) from 7.30am and if absolutely necessary, we can accommodate children either in our Lower Site Hall or Holy Nativity Church.
“When we are able to enter the building tomorrow, we will have more idea about education plans for the remainder of this half term.”
“Thank you everyone for your support tonight. Speak tomorrow (Feb 2).”
Vow by head teacher
Ash Green Primary School head teacher Mungo Sheppard vowed to have children back in as soon as possible after it was hit by a severe blaze last night. You can read the full story here