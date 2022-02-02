Ash Green school fire: Live updates as pictures emerge of damage and police issue statement of man arrested

“It was heart-breaking to hear the news yesterday evening about the fire at Ash Green Community Primary School. My thoughts are with all the staff, parents and of course the pupils who usually attend this school.

“We know how much disruption our schools have faced throughout the COVID pandemic, so it’s particularly upsetting that Ash Green and the local community is now facing a further period of upheaval. The school is working hard to make sure children are well supported and plans are being put in place to minimise disruption for pupils as much as possible. We’re working closely with the school to support this and to assist with the recovery process going forward.

“I’d like to thank everyone who assisted with the efforts to control the fire last night; especially our partners at the West Yorkshire Fire Service and police colleagues who dealt with the situation so quickly, as well as Council staff who supported the response. Our teams remain on site and are assessing the damage to the building.

“It’s at times like this that Calderdale’s resilience is most evident. The school is at the heart of the community and there have already been so many messages of support from local people who are eager to help with the school’s recovery in any way they can.”