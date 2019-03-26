Biker suffers serious injuries and left in critical condition after crash with ambulance and car

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash with an ambulance and a car in Queensbury.

The smash happened at about 10.30pm yesterday (Monday) when a blue Yamaha bike was in collision with a silver Audi A3 and an ambulance at the cross roads with the A644 Brighouse Road in Sandbeds.

The bike and the Audi had travelled from the Shelf side of Brighouse Road, when the collision occurred with the ambulance, which was travelling towards Bradford.

All parties stopped at the scene.

The rider, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition today.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicles prior to it is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log 2073 of 25 March.

