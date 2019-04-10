Covéa Insurance showcases careers to Calderdale school students

Covéa Insurance has kicked off an initiative with Trinity Academy Halifax, introducing pupils to the diverse opportunities available to work in insurance.

The company has hosted a series of workplace visits every Monday in March, attended by over 300 year 10 school students.

Students were given a tour of the company’s offices, recently subject to extensive modernisation, allowing the fifteen year-olds the opportunity to see first-hand what it’s like to work in a modern insurance environment, to meet insurance employees and see what they do in their day-to-day roles.

For some students it was a real eye-opener, one student, Lola, commenting “I thought it was going to be quite quiet, nobody talking and just at desks, but everyone is talkative and interactive” and another, Alyssa, said “I thought it was going to be all formal wear, not talking and up tight, but that’s not the case at all.”

As part of their attraction strategy, Covéa Insurance has partnered with a range of schools and colleges to change the ‘boring’ perception of the insurance industry and to encourage young people to think about insurance as a viable career option.

With Trinity Academy in particular, Covéa Insurance has supported the students with a range of engaging activities to give them insight into the world of work. As well as hosting onsite visits, the company has facilitated workshops for students to help equip them with valuable career boosting skills, including presentation delivery and impact and personal brand awareness.

Covéa also took part in school assemblies for National Apprenticeship Week and has offered students Higher Apprenticeship positions, allowing them to base their career choices on their individual on-site experiences with the business.

The Academy has been delighted with what students have gained from the partnership, Catherine Cripps, Assistant Principle at Trinity Academy, said: “It has been fantastic to work with an organisation as progressive as Covéa Insurance.

"The workplace sessions have been incredibly useful and have allowed students to benefit from understanding more about business and the workplace environment, opening up their eyes to the future beyond school.”

Jessica André-Hardy, Senior Manager at Covéa Insurance said: “This has been a really positive experience and enabled us to dispel some of the myths about working in insurance as well as sharing with students what job opportunities we have, including the options for entry level positions, apprenticeships and our graduate scheme.

"It also adds a new dimension for our employees who are delighted to support young people in our local community.”

