Spot the eye-catching new bike racks around Halifax town centre

New, eye-catching bike racks are appearing around Halifax town centre, as part of cycle-friendly measures across the borough.

Calderdale Council and the Halifax Business Improvement District (BID) have worked together to commission four new cycle storage facilities in the town.

The colourful storage racks each have space for up to eight bikes and will be in place in time to celebrate the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire starting from The Piece Hall on Sunday 5 May.

The new facilities are located at The Piece Hall, Old Market, Southgate and George Square. These locations have been chosen as some of the most convenient places for cyclists.

The installation of the new, improved bike racks will complement works across the borough to make Calderdale a cycle friendly destination.

Other improvements to cycling infrastructure include works to resurface and widen the canal towpath across the Calder Valley, creating a flat, traffic-free route through the borough.

There are also further improvements planned to make Halifax town centre more pedestrian and cycle friendly, including plans to extend the Hebble Trail all the way into the town centre.

Calderdale Council’s Director for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Mark Thompson, said: “These new cycle storage facilities will provide a convenient place for people to leave their bikes while visiting the town centre and will complement the many other cycling infrastructure improvements taking place across the borough.

“By encouraging more people to use active modes of travel like cycling and walking we’re also supporting our #ActiveCdale mission to be the most active borough in the north of England by 2024.”

Chloe McNeill, Project Manager for Halifax BID, said: "Halifax BID is excited to see the installation of these fabulous new bike racks - a great addition to our town centre. The popularity of cycling in Halifax and Calderdale is constantly growing, and we are keen to make Halifax bicycle and cyclist friendly.”

To find out more about investment projects that are helping to transform and regenerate Calderdale, visit www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk.

Find out more about the Tour de Yorkshire visiting Halifax at www.visitcalderdale.com.