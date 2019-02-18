Entrepreneurial Brighouse brothers shortlisted for Federation of Small Businesses award

Two brothers at the helm of a Brighouse digital marketing agency have been shortlisted for an award from the Federation of Small Businesses.

Scott and Ryan Brant, directors at Vizulate Digital, are celebrating after the agency was shortlisted as an area finalist in the Micro Business of the Year category in the 2019 FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards.

The category recognises businesses with fewer than 10 employees that are “punching above their weight” in their sector.

Scott Brant said: “The digital projects we’re delivering are certainly at the level of much larger agencies that have been around a lot longer, with much more resource.”

“Over the last year, we’ve delivered work for several nationwide brands, as well as developing innovative projects in the e-commerce space to create additional revenue for the agency.”

Ryan Brant added: “Vizulate’s recent growth has enabled us to recruit a digital marketing administrator to help us service our growing client portfolio.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed for a win on the day and are excited for what’s in store this year.”

Vizulate Digital was established in 2014 and works with a range of clients to deliver the full spectrum of digital marketing strategy.

The 2019 FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards area final for Yorkshire and The Humber takes place on March 1.