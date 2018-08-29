High five for babyballet as dance franchise celebrates quintet of award nominations

A Halifax-based ballet business which has multiple franchises across the world has been shortlisted for no fewer than five industry awards.

Babyballet has been nominated in the ‘What’s On 4 Little Ones 2018 Awards’ for the Best Product Supporting Children’s Activities, twice for Most Outstanding Activity Leader for U5s in the South East and London categories, and for Best Franchised/Licensed Baby and Toddler Activity (more than 50 franchises).

Claire O'Connor, babyballet founder

Founder of babyballet, Claire O’Connor, is also a finalist in the Industry Champion of the Year category of the awards which is in its 12th year and is the UK’s leading and longest established awards for the sector.

A massive 70,000 customer votes were cast in total with the Industry Champion of the Year gong voted for exclusively by high-profile industry judges.

“I am so happy for babyballet to be recognised in so many categories. It’s even better to see individuals highlighted for their brilliant work across our franchises and these nominations are a testament of the hard-work from our staff,” said Claire.

“I am overwhelmed to be shortlisted for the Industry Champion award, it’s something I never expected but I’m so happy to be amongst such fantastic leaders in the industry.”

Claire and the babyballet brand are no strangers to being recognised, having won numerous awards including ITV Mumpreneur, Best Business Parent at the Mum and Working Awards, Loved by Children Awards (2018), Loved by Parents Awards (2017), Women in Business’ Retail Business (2015), Halifax Courier Young Business Person (2007) and Entrepreneur (2008). Claire also featured in a Channel 4 documentary ‘Big Ballet’ exploring issues of size in the world of ballet.

Babyballet was founded in 2005 to create a dance experience for six months to six-year-olds to dance, gain confidence and shine, in a fun, caring and supportive environment, away from the traditional strict and serious classes often associated with ballet.

With 74 franchises currently in the UK, Claire successfully expanded the business into Australia and New Zealand last year, establishing 33 new franchises down under with more in the pipeline. Over 25,000 children now enjoy babyballet on both sides of the world every week.

Claire, 45, is currently on a 12-month trip with her husband Chris, 43, and three of their four children, Charlie, 14, Claudia, 12, and 10-year-old Kitty as they visit the likes of Canada, America and Japan to look into expanding the babyballet brand even further.

The ‘What’s On 4 Little Ones’ award winner’s ceremony takes place on October 3 at NatWest in Bishopsgate, London.

