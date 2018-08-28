Extensive planning in place as A629 Salterhebble road closures begin

The A629 Salterhebble to Shaw Hill transport scheme is due to enter one of its last major stages, as overnight road resurfacing work is scheduled to start today.

IN FULL: Dates, road closures and diversions on the A629

The existing road surface will be replaced in phases along the route.

Councillor Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “It’s exciting to see the improvements between Salterhebble and Shaw Hill really taking shape.

"Once complete, Salterhebble Hill will be wider and there will be smarter traffic lights, improved air quality, better facilities and safer journeys for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and public transport.

“We’ve carried out extensive planning to minimise disruption to local residents, businesses and the travelling public whilst these essential resurfacing works take place.”

How to have your say on ambitious Elland bypass bridge plan

The phased works will be carried out overnight, between 7pm and 6am, and any works involving pneumatic breaking equipment will be completed by 11.30pm to minimise any disturbance during the night. All road closures, diversion routes and traffic management will be clearly marked, and signs notifying people of closures will be in place two weeks before the closure.

What we know about the Elland bypass bridge and A629 junction plan

Coun Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said: “I am pleased to see this key West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund scheme, designed to support inclusive growth and jobs by speeding up journeys along this major route, is reaching its final stages.

“I hope people won’t be too inconvenienced by this re-surfacing work, which is vital to bringing the scheme’s significant benefits into effect.”

Calderdale Council said that the resurfacing works are highly weather-dependent and the timescales may have to change if the weather stops the works taking place as planned.

From September through to early 2019, work will include completing the Dryclough Lane junction remodelling and reopening the road; planting the ‘vertical garden’ on the hillside retaining wall at Salterhebble; and widening the road at the bottom of Salterhebble Hill.