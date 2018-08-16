Supermarket chain to open new store in Halifax town centre

A supermarket chain will be opening a new store in the heart of Halifax town centre.

Scottish Equitable Plc, represented by Savills, has secured Iceland as the new tenant at 43-45 Market Street in Halifax, which is part of Westgate House.

The supermarket chain has agreed a new 10 year lease on the former Poundland store which provides 6,845 sq ft (636 sq m).

In conjunction with the wider improvements and investment in the town, the landlords are looking at other initiatives on Market Street to further improve the retail environment.

Chris Wakefield at Kames, the Fund Manager on behalf of Scottish Equitable PLC, comments: "Scottish Equitable are very pleased to have been able to agree a 10 year lease with Iceland, a strong and highly regarded retailer with a very competitive offer. Their presence on Market Street will undoubtedly enhance the retail pitch and act as a draw to shoppers from the much wider area."

The new Iceland store will provide 25 new jobs.

Russell McGill, associate in the retail team in Savills Manchester, adds: “We are delighted to have secured Iceland as the newest retailer at Market Street on behalf of our clients, which will further enhance the footfall and offering of the street."

