Volunteers and Calderdale countryside officer left in shock after Ogden Water visitor centre raid

A clean up operation is underway at Ogden Water visitor centre after it was a victim of raid by thieves.

The centre has been forced to close over the next few days because of the incident that happened overnight.

Police at Ogden Water visitor centre (Picture Chris Sutcliffe)

A member of the public reported the break in at 6.45am after they saw that damage had been caused to the doors and inside the centre.

Chris Sutcliffe, Calderdale Council's area countryside officer, explained because of the nature of the incident West Yorkshire Police's crime scene investigating team have examined the building.

"There has been damage caused to the doors, infrastructure, coffee machine and till.

"It is very upsetting and very annoying that this has happened.

"The centre is very popular this time of the year and at the weekend. We have a lot of visitors who want to get out and about over Christmas and the centre would be very busy with people calling in. However, they wont be able to do that now.

"It's a shame now that we will have to spend money of repairing the damage rather than improving and making new additions to the centre."

Anyone with information about the break in are asked to contact Calderdale police via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be passed on anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111

