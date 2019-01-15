Calling all Halifax fundraisers for this year's Cancer Research Pretty Muddy

People in Halifax are being encouraged to get January off to a great start by making a date to join Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy.

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone in the area – women, men and children - to join in with at Savile Park, Halifax, on July 20.

Simon Round, Cancer Research UK’s Halifax’s Event Manager, said: “Our Pretty Muddy events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Halifax access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

Cancer Research UK’s Pretty Muddy Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

He added: “Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago. But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

Those who are wanting to sign up for the Race for Life can enter at www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770. There’s currently 30 per cent off entry fees during January with the code RFL30.

