Can you help? Police appeal for information after serious crash on New Hey Road

Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on New Hey Road, Outlane last month.

The collision occurred around 7.46pm on Sunday, June 2 at the junction of New Hey Road and Round Ings Road involving a green Ford Fiesta and white Suzuki Celerio.

The driver and passenger of the Suzuki suffered serious injuries, not thought to be life-threatening, and the passenger of the Fiesta also suffered serious injuries.

Officers are continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances regarding the collision and are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision and who may have CCTV or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Roads Policing Unit via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 and quoting the reference 13240298343.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity called Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.